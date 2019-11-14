CSO Webinar: Finally fire your firewall for segmentation

One incident analysis after another confirms that cybercriminals exploit systemic weaknesses to access a network, then move laterally to discover, steal or destroy valuable data. And while network administrators have leaned heavily on firewalls to segment the data centre and cloud to limit potential damage, this process quickly becomes complex, expensive, and time-consuming.

There is a better way. By taking a different approach to segmentation, you can protect your data centers against lateral movement while avoiding IP address-based segmentation and complex rule sets that can take months to change.

If you’d like to simplify your segmentation and replace cumbersome data centre firewalls with something faster, safer and more cost effective watch CSO Australia and Illumio on this webinar where you will learn how to simplify the process with strong, business-friendly segmentation. You’ll hear from, and have the chance to ask questions of, technical experts who will explain:

Why conventional segmentation practices are creating problems for dynamic, fast-moving businesses

How to shift from complex IP-based firewall rules to simple business-friendly labels

Where in your network segmentation is the most effective against security threats

How the right strategy can enable segmentation without worrying about breaking applications

What the business benefits are of better segmentation

