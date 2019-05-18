CSO Webinar: Statistically, your access-control systems are probably outdated – and that means they’re insecure

Universities’ size, and the broad range of facilities they contain, has made access control in academic environments a complex undertaking. One recent survey found that 95 percent of institutions are using old and outdated magnetic-stripe and simple proximity card-based access-control systems that are highly susceptible to fraud and exploitation of endemic vulnerabilities.

Regularly reviewing and upgrading access-control systems is critical for maintaining security and centralised management of physical facilities across university campuses. It also provides access to new technologies, such as systems that allow students and staff to store digital access credentials on mobile phones and wearable computing devices.

If your last access-control update was even a few years ago, you’re probably more exposed to fraud and exploitation than you’d like to be. To learn what you can do to improve the situation, you’re invited to watch CSO Australia and HID Global explore the latest in access-control security – and the reasons you should invest in modernising your legacy systems sooner rather than later.

By the end of the recording, you will have learned:

Why so many existing access-control systems are insecure and vulnerable

Which newer technologies improve security and why

The administration and management benefits that help universities cost-justify upgrades of their access control systems

Why mobile credentials are the future of access control, and how you can introduce them

