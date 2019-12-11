Yubico : A CSO Subscriber Christmas Giveaway

Credit: Yubico provided

About Yubico



Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, is giving away two Media Experience Packs valued at AU$170 each. Enclosed in the Media Experience Pack, you’ll find two YubiKeys — the YubiKey 5 NFC and YubiKey 5Ci — providing you with strong two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure your online accounts.



With phishing scams and cyber-attacks running rampant, hardware-backed authentication is a must. The YubiKey protects against these common threats by adding an extra layer of protection to your accounts. Services that provide support for the YubiKey will prompt you to insert your YubiKey and tap the key after entering your login credentials to verify you as the correct user. This extra step of requiring a physical security key like the YubiKey (beyond just a username and password) successfully prevents remote hackers from taking over your account.

The YubiKey is loved by individuals and enterprises alike, and supported by hundreds of popular online services including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft accounts, LastPass, DropBox and many more. One of the key benefits of the YubiKey is that one key can be used across multiple services and to secure an unlimited amount of accounts, making it an ideal option for convenient and cost-effective account security.

The two YubiKeys included in the Media Experience Pack are from Yubico’s flagship YubiKey 5 Series product line. The YubiKey 5Ci is the first hardware authenticator of its kind enabled with a dual lightning and USB-C connector, and the YubiKey 5 NFC, which includes support for Near Field Communication and allows for a tap-and-go authentication on NFC-enabled devices. These two keys support multiple protocols including FIDO2/WebAuthn, providing users with the option to achieve seamless two-factor, multi-factor or passwordless authentication with supported services across iPhones, iPads, Android, Mac, or PC devices.

