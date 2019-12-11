CSO Hall of Fame honorees

Credit: CSO / IDG

The CSO Hall of Fame was created to spotlight outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the advancement of information risk management and security. Selected by the editors of CSO, its advisors and executives, the individuals in this inaugural class of the CSO Hall of Fame exemplify leadership excellence and, by their example, contribute to the improvement of security across all organizations.

Honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place April 27 - 29, 2020 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. The annual conference draws 200+ security decision-makers for three days of peer interaction, education and engagement, and culminates in an awards ceremony recognizing the winners of our annual CSO50 awards and Hall of Fame inductees. Attendees travel from across the U.S. to learn from industry experts and top vendors as they seek out information on security solutions and best practices.

2020 CSO Hall of Fame

Tim Callahan , SVP, Global CISO, Aflac

, SVP, Global CISO, Aflac Dave Estick , CISO, Starbucks

, CISO, Starbucks Jamil Farshch i, CISO, Equifax

i, CISO, Equifax Emily Heath , Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign Brad Maiorino , CISO, Thomson Reuters

, CISO, Thomson Reuters Kathy Orner , VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT

, VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT Jim Routh , Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual

, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual Gregory Wood , SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company

, SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company Timothy Youngblood, Corporate VP, CISO, McDonald’s

In addition to the honorees listed above, we are proud to induct Michael Assante posthumously for his work with the SANS Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies.

