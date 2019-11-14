The week in security: Mobiles are a real threat to security

Credit: ID 112915412 © Andrii Panchyk | Dreamstime.com

The number of complaints about shoddy privacy practices increased strongly in the last year, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) noted in an annual report that also revealed the complaints are taking longer to resolve.

US authorities clamped down on the use of phone ‘stalkerware’ apps, leveraging its consumer powers to set strong new restrictions on their makers.

A Republican congressman, whose phone was previously compromised by Russian malware, said the risks of mobile malware had become a major concern and justified the ban on devices from secret proceedings.

Microsoft debuted new ‘secured-core’ technology designed to help protect Windows 10 PCs from hacker threats.

Such threats were already targeting unsupported D-Link routers, researchers warned while noting that attacks against the vulnerable devices were already happening.

CSO’s Security Leaders series caught up with Richard Gerdis of Delphix, who reminds security strategists that data is our biggest opportunity and biggest threat – so should be our biggest priority.

Mozilla bolstered its privacy credentials in its Firefox 70, with a new report on cookie tracking and data breaches that supports the group’s effort to make Firefox the go-to privacy browser.

Privacy continues to gain currency as organisations strengthen their digital profiles and face the challenges of building secure, flexible and scalable IaaS environments that ensure they don’t leave their crown jewels exposed.

With deepfakes becoming yet another potential vector for problematic social-engineering attacks, it’s more important than ever to educate users to be wary – and that starts with the way we educate children about the things they are seeing online.

