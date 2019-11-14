The week in security: Patch the night away

Credit: ID 100082643 © Alexslbjob | Dreamstime.com

Worried about insider threats? You should be, reports and experts all agree – but one research project has tapped a host of AI capabilities to figure out a more effective way of doing so.

Some of the biggest victims of insider attacks are universities – and new figures suggest that Australia’s universities are the most frequently targeted.

Surprised that organisations still weren’t keen to patch their Windows systems after the devastation of the WannaCry malware, Microsoft has been working with the US-based NIST to help organisations improve their patching speed.

The firm also released a ‘tamper protection’ feature for Windows 10 that stops malware from turning off the platform’s Windows Defender antivirus capability.

Adobe waspatching dozens of critical flaws in its PDF products, with 68 different issues addressed.

Yet Oracle out-patched even Adobe, dropping a critical patch update with 219 different fixes that it urged customers to install “without delay”.

Meanwhile, Google improved Chrome’s site isolation capability – designed to protect against the Spectre CPU attack – and added the capability to Chrome on Android.

