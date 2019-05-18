WhatsApp Hack: How to Secure your Account

A vulnerability in WhatsApp that affects all versions of the app on iPhone and Android phones allows hackers to gain remote access to and install spyware on users' phones.
Facebook, owner of WhatsApp, says multiple phones have been affected by the spyware, originally developed by the NSO group. It works by allowing spyware software be installed when a voice call is made to a WhatsApp account, even if that call is not picked up.
Take action now to stop spyware being installed via WhatsApp
The solution in securing your WhatsApp account and your phone is actually pretty simple: the vulnerability has been patched in the latest update, so all you need do is make sure that patch is installed. You can do this by ensuring you are running the latest version of the app.
Update WhatsApp on Android
Launch the Google Play Store
Tap the Menu and head to 'My Apps & Games'
Tap Update next to WhatsApp Messenger
Update WhatsApp on iOS
Launch the App Store
Search for WhatsApp Messenger
Tap Update
