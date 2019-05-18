The week in security: BEC, scams netting billions for cybercrims

Credit: ID 80604429 © Suandi Suandi | Dreamstime.com

Online scammers took $US2.7b ($A3.7b) from their victims last year, according to new FBI figures that found business email compromise (BEC) attacks accounted for more than half of all losses.

If you’re undertaking your compliance planning, you need to come to some conclusions about what their obligation for “reasonable security” means for your organisation.

The UK was revisiting its definition of reasonable security, with new guidelines set to allow Chinese telecoms manufacturer Huawei to supply non-core elements of that country’s 5G mobile network.

The DNSpionage attack has added new tools and tactics, Cisco warned even as security experts advised that GandCrab attackers were exploiting a recently patched Confluence vulnerability.

Researchers were warning of an unpatched vulnerability in Oracle’s WebLogic Server, while Microsoft’s April updates have been creating problems for users – with Windows PCs running McAfee antivirus software the latest to suffer issues.

Those are far only issues that poor security can cause for users – even after they get rid of their computers. Ensuring data security is crucial when disposing of old systems, with conventional techniques proving inadequate to ensure that erased data stays that way.

